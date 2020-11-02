“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking control, in collaboration with colleagues from the Udmurt Republic and police officers of the Sverdlovsk Region as a result of a large-scale special operation seized a large batch of drugs from illegal trafficking.

With the power support by the “Grom” special unit, in the Zavyalovsky District of Udmurtia, the police detained alleged interregional drug couriers – two 23-year-old residents of the city of Izhevsk. In the cabin of their car, police officers found more than 10 kilograms of synthetic drugs prepared for sale.

In the course of further activities in the territory of one of the forest parks in the city of Yekaterinburg, operatives identified a cache made by the offenders, which contained another 20 kilograms of a similar drug.

In addition, in the Moscow Region, the police seized 8 cardboard boxes and 15 canisters of liquid, presumably precursors intended for the manufacture of drugs. The warehouse was arranged in a garage. More than 240 kilograms of those substances were sent for examination to the Forensic Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Udmurt Republic.

Currently, a criminal case has been instituted against the detainee on the grounds of a crime under part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the detainees.

Currently, investigative steps are being taken to establish possible accomplices in the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.