Investigators of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orenburg Region completed the investigation of a criminal case against a group of persons. Three men, born in 1969, 1983 and 1990, residents of St. Petersburg, are accused of storing, transporting and selling 68 counterfeit banknotes with a face value of 5,000 rubles. They were charged on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 186 of the Russian Criminal Code.

During the preliminary investigation it was established that the organizer of the group was the man born in 1990, who, being in St. Petersburg, purchased 68 counterfeit banknotes of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation with a face value of 5,000 rubles, and also involved two of his friends, and distributed roles between them.

At the end of October 2019, the group left St. Petersburg in a car belonging to its organizer to sell counterfeit money in several regions: Vologda, Yaroslavl, Nizhny Novgorod and Tver regions. Over the next few days, the defendants sold counterfeit banknotes using the same pattern in different cities. One of the participants bought flowers and other goods in retail outlets not equipped with equipment to verify the authenticity of banknotes, receiving the change in genuine money. Also on the site of the ads, the accused found sellers of expensive cell phones, exclusively women. At the meeting, the group participants paid for the purchased phones with counterfeit banknotes. To lull the vigilance of the victims and gain their confidence, the men gave women flowers purchased earlier with counterfeit money. The price of phones sold from hand to hand was from 25 to 40 thousand rubles.

That way, they managed to sell 29 counterfeit banknotes. The defendants were stopped by police officers on the way in the Tver Region on the federal highway M-10 “Russia”. Under the hood of their car in the block of fuses there were hidden 39 counterfeit banknotes with a face value of 5,000 rubles.

Currently, the criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been sent to court for consideration on the merits.

The sanctions of the incriminated article presume a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 15 years.