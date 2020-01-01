“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking Control, in collaboration with colleagues from the Kaluga Region, detained a suspect of attempted sale of drugs.

As a result of operational search activities in the village of Vorobiy in the Zhukovsky District of the Kaluga Region, the police found an unknown substance with the detainee. According to the results of the examination, the seized substance was identified as alpha-PVP drug with a total weight of about 2 kilograms, which made more than 20,000 single doses.

The attacker explained that he intended to sell the wholesale batch of drugs in a contactless way using the Internet.

The Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Division for the Zhukovsky District of the Kaluga Region has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime provided for by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.