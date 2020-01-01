“Officers of the 1st operational and investigative unit of the police of the MIA of Russia GA for the North-Caucausus Federal District, together with representatives of the Russian FSB Border Administration for the Chechen Republic and the republican MIA, have blocked a channel of illegal trafficking in firearms.

Previously, operatives documented four cases of the sale of arms: three pistols converted by artisanal means for firing live ammunition, and a Kalashnikov assault rifle.

As a result of an inter-agency special operation, the suspect was detained red-handed while selling three pistols. The examination confirmed the fitness of the arms for firing live ammunition.

During the search of the detainee's car, operatives found the pension card of one of the law enforcement agencies with signs of forgery, issued to his name.

Inquiry Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Groznensky District of the Chechen Republic initiated a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds of an offense under part 1 of Article 222 of the Russian Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for him.

Further operational-search measures and investigative actions aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activity are being carried out. A number of forensic examinations have been appointed, the results of which will become the basis of procedural decisions,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.