The exhibition of works by the winners and special prise winners of the “Open View” contest opened today in the main building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation. It features 171 photographs.

This year's All-Russian competition of the Russian MIA “Open View” is being held for the 12th time. Anyone can tell with the help of photo art about the work of police officers. Traditionally, employees and veterans of internal affairs bodies, other law enforcement agencies, their families, representatives of the media, professional photographers actively participate in the contest.

Winners and prize-winners are determined by a vote of the competent jury, which includes representatives of the Central Office of the Russian IMIA, the press service of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, leading creative associations, public organizations, editors and heads of photo services of the largest media, professional photographers.

This year, 583 applications were submitted for the competition and 1,918 photos were presented in various categories. The finalists are determined by the jury during the on-line voting.

In the category “Our profession” the first place was taken by the Chief of the Sub-Division of Road Safety Propaganda of the Traffic Police Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Altai Territory, Major of the Police Gennady Kuznetsov; “Citizenship and patriotism” - cadet of the “Rostov Law Institute of the MIA of Russia” Private of the Police Janna Shevchenko; “Portrait” - Chief of the Police Dog Center of the MIA of Russia Division for the Chekhov Urban District of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, Captain of the Police Tatiana Bilalutdinova; “Landscape” - Sergey Nalivaiko, employee of the Federal Budgetary Institution “Center for economic and service support” of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kamchatka Territory; “Sports Photography” - State Inspector of the Traffic Police of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow, Captain of the Police Denis Avvakumov; “On a joking wave” - expert of the Forensic Center of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaliningrad Region, Major of the Police Oksana Shmakova; “Police through the eyes of the public” - special photojournalist of IIA “Russia Today” Alexei Filippov.