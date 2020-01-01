“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Kamensky” solved the robbery and brigandage that was committed against women of the city of Kamen-on-Ob. One of the victims is an 89-year-old veteran of labor and veteran of the labor front of the Great Patriotic War, the second - a pensioner aged 86.

It was established that a man and two women, hiding their faces under medical masks, called the apartment of a woman-veteran. When she opened the door, the strangers broke into the house. Threatening with violence, the attackers forced the victim to show where the money and valuables were stored, took them and fled. 3,000 rubles, a veteran of labor medal and four jubilee medals for the anniversaries of the Victory were stolen.

On the same day, the second attack took place. The pensioner who opened the door was hit on the head, after which she lost consciousness. Relatives didn't find her until the next day. Two medals, jewelry and 700 rubles disappeared from the apartment.

As a result of a complex of operational-search measures, police officers identified and detained all the suspects. Two of them - a 21-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman - were detained in other regions of Russia. Measures are being taken to trace and apprehend their alleged accomplice.

The stolen gold jewelry was found by the police in a pawnshop. Medals belonging to one of the pensioners were confiscated from the detained woman.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of crimes stipulated by part 3 of Article 162 and part 2 of Article 161 of the RF Criminal Code. The court chose in respect of the detainees a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.