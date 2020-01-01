“Today, Nikita Smurov, convicted of a crime under Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, was brought to Moscow from Amsterdam by officers of the Russian Bureau of Interpol and the FPS of Russia.

In November last year, the Pacific Fleet Military Court sentenced Nikita Smurov to three years and six months in prison with a fine of 300,000 rubles for assistance in the embezzlement of funds of the Far Eastern Federal University.

While under a recognizance of non-exit, the defendant left Russia and was announced wanted through Interpol channels. He was detained in Amsterdam and taken to Moscow today. The extradition took place,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.