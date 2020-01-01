Investigators of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Novgorod Region completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against members of a criminal community of drug traffickers. Eleven residents of the region are involved in the case.

They are charged with participating in the criminal community, drug trafficking, attempted illegal sale of drugs committed using the Internet on a large, very large scale and especially large scale. In total, the drug dealers are charged with 46 episodes of the illegal activity.

As it was established during the preliminary investigation, from June 2018 to March 2019, criminal community members, through a system of caches, distributed large batches of narcotic substances in the Novgorod Region.

It should be noted that the actions of the defendants were clearly distributed. The so-called couriers, through correspondence in Internet messengers, received instructions from the curator on the delivery of large batches of narcotic drugs. They then passed them on to warehouse holders through caches. The latter collected them from caches, repacked in smaller batches and, using the same system of caches, passed them on to direct distributors of narcotic drugs.

To conduct financial transactions, the offenders used both the electronic payment system and the cryptocurrency.

It should be noted that during the investigation of the criminal case, police officers seized more than 5 kilograms of synthetic drugs from illegal trafficking.

The investigation has gathered sufficient evidence on the crimes incriminated to the defendants. Currently, the criminal case against 10 members of the criminal community with an approved indictment has been sent to the Novgorodsky District Court for consideration on the merits.

It should be added that earlier the court sentenced one of the defendants to 7 years of imprisonment in a general regime penal colony.