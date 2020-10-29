To protect young pedestrians from traffic accidents in the twilight and darkness and instill in parents a responsible attitude to the education of traffic discipline in minors, a preventive action “Light up” was held in the city park of Maisky and in the yard areas.
Children-pedestrians and their parents were addressed by inspectors of the Traffic Police and Juvenile Inspectorate of the MIA of Russia Division for the Maisky District, a representative of the Public Council under the MIA Division Yulia Purtova and Chief Specialist of the sector for coordination of work on the prevention of offenses of the local administration of the Maisky Municipal District, a member of the youth public council under the local administration Irina Oprish.
Organizers of the action conducted a blitz-quiz of adults and young pedestrians about traffic rules and checked their awareness about the rules of using light-reflective devices on the clothes of pedestrians in the dark hours.
Law enforcement officers and public activists distributed light-reflectors and reminded that, provided they were present on the outer clothing or accessories, it was much easier for the driver of a car to notice the pedestrian and, accordingly, to stop in time to let him pass.
At the end of the event, the youth activists held a flash mob with bright posters “Light up!”.
