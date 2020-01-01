The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Khabarovsk Territory completed the investigation of s criminal case against six residents of the village of Novy Urgal aged from 19 to 24. Three of them had previously been prosecuted for thefts.

It was established that the 21-year-old defendant organized a group of friends to commit a series of burglaries in the village of Novy Urgal. Thus, from April 2018 to February 2020, the accomplices committed 10 illegal episodes: eight thefts of household appliances, various property and money, one theft of firearms and ammunition and one sale of arms with ammunition. The organizer of the group clearly distributed the duties among the group members: they selected suitable apartments, where the owners were away, guarded the scenes of theft, while their accomplices operated inside, transported stolen property. The offenders penetrated into apartments through windows and entrance canopies.

In one of the burglaries, they found a safe in the apartment, which they opened with a key that was found in the same place. The stolen hunting rifle, carbine, optical sight and two magazines of ammunition, the organizer of the group later sold to an acquaintance, having earned nine thousand rubles for it.

The total damage from the illegal activities of the organized group, amounted to more than 4 million rubles.

The criminal case instituted on the grounds of crimes under part 4 of Article 158 “Theft”, part 3 of Article 222 “Illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of arms, its main parts, ammunition”, part 4 of Article 226 “Theft or extortion of arms, ammunition, explosives and explosive devices” of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation has been sent to court for consideration on the merits.

The organizer of the group and two of his accomplices are currently in custody, while the rest are on recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.