The GA for Investigation of the MIA General Administration for the City of Moscow completed the criminal investigation into a case of illegal banking activities resulting in a revenue exceeding 15 million rubles.

During the investigation it was established that the offenders carried out illegal bank operations of cashing-out and cash collection, as well as servicing of individuals and the provision of services for the transfer of non-cash funds. To commit the unlawful acts, the defendants used the bank details of controlled organizations with signs of fictitiousness.

For their services, the defendants received a financial reward of at least 0.5 per cent of the amounts received in the accounts of controlled firms

Based on the materials collected by officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA General Administration for the City of Moscow, a criminal case was instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Article 172 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. With respect to five suspects a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Savelovsky District Court of the city of Moscow for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.