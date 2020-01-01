“Moscow police detained suspects in the organization of a criminal community engaged in the theft of money from bank accounts of citizens.

It was preliminarily established that the offenders organized a call-center, from where they called potential victims and introduced themselves as bank security officers. By asking customers for confidential information, they gained access to their accounts and made purchases of expensive digital equipment in on-line stores, which they subsequently sold. Orders were made for accomplices selected in advance by the organizers of the community.

Operatives uncovered the criminal scheme during the work on the statement of a citizen who had reported the theft of more than 2.8 million rubles from her bank accounts. A criminal case was instituted in connection with the theft by the investigator of the Internal Affairs Administration for the South-Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow. Police officers identified two suspects - couriers, who, according to the investigation, received orders paid for by the victim's bank cards. One of them was caught red-handed while trying to obtain the goods. In the Urban District of Krasnogorsk of the Moscow Region, operatives detained his alleged accomplice and 10 couriers.

Later, another suspect was detained, who allegedly was engaged in the distribution of orders among couriers, control of the transfer of goods for distribution, transfer of cash to cryptocurrency. Remand in custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for all the 13 defendants.

According to preliminary data, the suspects accepted more than 420 orders for equipment, committing more than 70 thefts. All the facts of theft have been prosecuted.

A criminal case has been opened against the organizers of the criminal community by the Investigative Unit of the GA for Investigation of the Metropolitan Police on the grounds of a crime under Article 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Currently, investigative steps are being taken to establish all the participants in the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

The Russian MIA expresses gratitude to the security personnel of Sberbank, VTB Bank (PAO) and Set Svyaznoy LLC for their assistance.