“Officers of the Traffic Police in the city of Rostov-on-Don detained a malicious violator of the rules of the road.

At the intersection of Dovator and Madoyan streets, the attention of traffic police inspectors was attracted by the car, the driver of which passed the intersection at the prohibitive traffic light. The police demanded to stop the vehicle, but the offender continued the movement, increasing the speed and creating dangerous traffic situations.

Inspectors of a detached specialized battalion of the Road Patrol Service began the pursuit. A few minutes later, the driver failed to control the vehicle and let the car roll over at a railway crossing. Police officers immediately took steps to remove the foreign car from the tracks. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the traffic incident.

During the check, the police found that the offender, a 32-year-old resident of the Rostov Region, had no right to drive the vehicle. The officers have drawn up against the citizen seven protocols on administrative offenses under Articles 12.25, 12.12, 12.15 and 12.7 of the Russian Federation Code on Administrative Offenses,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.