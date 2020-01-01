Currently, a criminal case is being investigated by the investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Samara, which has been instituted in December 2019 on the grounds of a crime under part 7 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”, against unidentified persons from among the employees of the enterprise, providing central heating, on the fact of deliberate non-fulfillment of contractual obligations in the sphere of business activities, which caused a damage of 109 million rubles.

During the investigation of this criminal case, a separate proceeding has been instituted on the materials of a crime case, provided for by part 4 of Art. 159 of the Russian Criminal Code. Pursuant to Article 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation, the suspect – a resident of Samara born in 1973, who was a member of the company's board of directors at the time of the crime, was detained. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to ten years.

Currently, investigation and operational-search activities aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident are under way.