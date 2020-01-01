As a result of operational search activities, officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Gubkinsky. with the participation of the security service of Rosneft revealed a fact of commercial bribery, committed on a particularly large scale by a group of persons by prior agreement.

During the preliminary check it was established that in June 2018, the deputy director general of one of the limited liability companies illegally received money from the founder acting in the interests of another commercial organization for ensuring the conclusion of a contract between commercial organizations for the construction and installation work, as well as the signing of the acts of work performed under the contract and the payment for the works beyond the contractual terms.

As a result of those illegal actions of the offenders, the commercial bribery amounted to more than 10 million rubles.

A criminal case was instituted against the suspects by the Investigation Administration for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District of the Investigative Committee of Russia on the grounds of a crime stipulated by parts 4, 8 of Art. 204 of the Russian Criminal Code “Commercial bribery”.

Currently, the operational support of the criminal case investigation continues.