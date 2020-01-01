Officers of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory received operative information that a 39-year-old visitor from the Kemerovo Region could be involved in drug trafficking in the Kuban Area.

As a result of the inspection of the territory of the house rented by the man, in an outbuilding, police officers of the regional GA, together with officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Krylovsky District, found and seized three containers with a powdered substance of light color.

According to the expert opinion the seized substance was a synthetic drug – mephedrone with a total weight of more than four kilograms.

Also, law enforcement officers found and seized precursors, various substances and items necessary for the manufacture of drugs.

It was established that the offender planned to sell the prohibited substance in the territory of the Region by using caches.

Currently the Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Krylovsky District have instituted criminal proceedings against the suspect on the grounds of the crime under part 5 of Article 228 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Sanctions of the article provide for the maximum punishment in the form of life imprisonment. For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the offender.