A resident of Novocheboksarsk made a statement of the theft of a Vaz-2114 car, which had been parked in a hotel complex located in Yoshkar-Ola.

During the operational-search activities the police identified the suspects in committing the crime. They were two residents of the city of Yaransk, Kirov Region, aged 17 and 20, the eldest of the suspects had previously been convicted for committing a property crime.

According to preliminary data, two young people, having left in a stolen car to the Kirov Region, left it in a ditch near the village of Kiknur, committed two thefts from houses there and the next day returned to Yoshkar-Ola, where they also committed thefts from houses in the trans-river part of the city. After that, they went by taxi to Kazan. There, the offenders committed the last theft of a series and were detained by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Republic of Mari El.

The police found out that the offenders had entered the dwellings by breaking window panes. Their loot was money, bank cards, jewelry and consumer electronics. The total material damage suffered by the victims exceeded 80 thousand rubles. Some valuables they had handed over to a pawnshop and some of the stolen property was seized by the police.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Yoshkar-Ola have initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime provided for by part 3 of Article 158 and part 1 of Article 166 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The involvement of suspects in at least seven similar episodes of the illegal activity in other regions of Russia is being checked.

At the moment they are detained pursuant to Art. 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation.