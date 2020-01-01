Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region found that from September 2019, the director general of a logging company, using his official position, out of personal interest, concluded with a controlled logging enterprise a fictitious contract for the purchase and sale of 9,700 cubic meters of roundwood for a total of about 12 million rubles. It should be noted, that in fact, the wood was not supplied.

During the investigation, the police found that the 50-year-old CEO used the money received as a result of the fictitious contract to pay off the debts of the controlled firm, thereby committing the embezzlement of funds entrusted to him.

Investigation Unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Division “Ostashevsky” initiated a criminal case against the CEO of the logging enterprise, on the grounds of an offense under part. 4 of Art. 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Appropriation or embezzlement”. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to ten years. Investigation continues.