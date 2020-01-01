“Officers of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region, in cooperation with colleagues from the departments of the MIA of Russia divisions in the Gorodishchensky and Novoanninsky districts, suppressed the illegal activities of two men suspected of drug trafficking.

One of them, a previously convicted resident of the working settlement of Gorodishche, was detained while selling a batch of marijuana in the Dzerzhinsky District of Volgograd. Later, during a search of his home, operatives found about five kilograms of drug-containing cannabis plant. A criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part three of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation was initiated against the man.

As a result of further search operations, the police received information that his accomplice from the Novoanninsky District of the Volgograd region was planning to sell a large batch of plant-based drugs.

The offender was detained with the power support by the special unit “Grom” of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region. More than 40 kilograms of marijuana were found at his place of residence.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and part 4 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the second suspect. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.