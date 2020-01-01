“Officers of the linear police division at the Vladivostok Airport of the MIA of Russia Vladivostok Linear Administration on Transport brought to administrative responsibility a resident of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.

A call from a representative of an airline company was received by the duty-unit of the linear police division. He reported that a citizen, who was in a state of alcoholic intoxication and was insulting people around him using obscene language, had boarded the plane.

Police arrived at the airliner, detained the 57-year-old air passenger and took him to the duty-unit. A protocol on an administrative offense was drawn up against him under Article 20.21 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.