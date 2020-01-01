Officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Neftekumsky Urban District welcomed warmly on their territory children from a school squad of “Young Friends of the Police”.
Inspectors-kinologists Vladimir Filippov, Nadezhda Baryachina and Vasily Averin told schoolchildren about the everyday life of the police service and their four-legged pets. The children learned that each of the dogs had its own specific job: one looked for traces of people, the other detected explosives and ammunition, the third specialized in detecting drugs.
During the excursion, schoolchildren were interested in how the police and their loyal assistants worked, how they trained and cared for their pets.
At the end of the event, the teachers and the children thanked police officers for an interesting meeting and congratulated them on the upcoming professional holiday.
