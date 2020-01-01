Officers of the Road Patrol Service regiment of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tyumen Region on the 40th kilometer of the federal highway Tyumen-Omsk stopped a foreign-made car run by a 30-year-old driver. During the inspection of documents, law enforcement officers noticed that the man was showing signs of increased anxiety. The police decided to make a search of the vehicle, during which they found in the cabin a bag with plastic bundles containing a powdery substance.

The examination found that the bundles contained drugs – amphetamine and mephedrone with a total weight of more than 300 grams. The previously unconvicted unemployed resident of Novosibirsk was taken to the “Tyumensky” Inter-Municipal Division of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The detainee explained that he was transporting the drug to Novosibirsk for further distribution. The suspect also admitted that he was keeping another batch of drugs in a rented garage in Novosibirsk. In the cache indicated by the suspect, the police found 35 bundles containing amphetamine and cocaine with a total weight of more than 170 grams.

The Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Tyumensky” instituted criminal proceedings on features of a crime under part 3 of Art. 30, part 4 of Art. 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 20 years. Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.