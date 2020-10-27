Officers of the MIA for the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) received information about the possible involvement of two local residents in the illegal trafficking of ammunition. Presumably, the defendants intended to sell the explosive objects stored by them.

As part of the information verification procedure, operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department together with representatives of the FSB took operative search measures in the republic, which resulted in the detention of two natives of Yakutsk, aged 30 and 33. One of them had previously been prosecuted for causing harm to health.

During the search activities in the private house and the garage belonging to a relative of one of the suspects, 7 items constructively similar to hand grenades, and 1 object similar to a stun grenade, as well as a fuse to them were found and seized. The seized items were sent for analysis to the Forensic Center.

Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Yakutskoye” initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 2 of Art. 222.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of explosives or explosive devices”. The sanction of the article provides for a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 8 years.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

Operational search activities aimed at identifying the source of the explosive objects are ongoing.