The General Administration for Investigation of the MIA GA for the Stavropol Territory sent to court a criminal case on abuse of office. The head of one of the institutions responsible for the improvement of urban infrastructure facilities of Mineralnye Vody is accused of committing the unlawful act, revealed by officers of the Administration for Combating Economic Crimes and Counteracting the Corruption of the regional GA.

During the investigation it was established that, acting as the Director in the interests of a construction organization, the man illegally signed a contract for the reconstruction of a section of a road, having excluded the possibility of competition and reduction of the cost of work through competitive procedures. By his actions, the manager violated significantly the interests of the federal and local budgets, at the expense of which the contract was executed.

Later, under similar circumstances, the citizen entered into another contract, worth 4.9 million rubles, with the same organization to carry out work on the construction control of the reconstruction of the above-mentioned road.

The head of the institution was charged on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Art. 286 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to the Mineralvodsky District Court for consideration on the merits.