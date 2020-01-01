At the Magadan Airport, officers of the Linear Police Division of Magadan detained men involved in theft of gold.

Investigative Division of the Vladivostok Linear Administration on Transport of the Russian MIA have instituted a criminal case on transport on the fact of secret theft of other people's property.

Two men, aged 38 and 41, were detained at the airport in Magadan by officers of the MIA of Russia Linear Police Division of the Magadan Airport of the Vladivostok Linear Administration on Transport of the MIA of Russia.

During the inspection of the luggage belonging to the men, native (industrial) gold weighing more than 300 grams was found and seized.

During the preliminary investigation, the transport police found that the suspects, being employees of one of the enterprises extracting precious metals, working on a mining site, secretly stole a nugget of industrial gold belonging to the enterprise, which caused a property damage to the company of over a million rubles.

Currently, a criminal case has been instituted against the defendants on the grounds of a crime under paragraph “b” of part 4 of Art. 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (secret theft of other people's property committed by a group of persons under preliminary collusion, on a particularly large scale).

The maximum sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of up to ten years with a fine of up to one million rubles or in the amount of wages.

With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.