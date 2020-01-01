“Officers of the Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption of the Russian MIA detained two suspects of fraud in the construction of perinatal centers.

According to the investigation, one of the Moscow companies has undertaken to build specialized medical facilities in Ulyanovsk and Tambov. As part of the Program of the Perinatal Centers Development in the Russian Federation, the firm received government funds for those projects.

In 2015, the former head of the organization transferred the rights and responsibilities for the construction and installation work to the contractor, having entered into a criminal conspiracy with him. Advance payments for the construction came to the contractor's account after he had provided the customer with forged bank guarantees. However, the perinatal centers were not built on time. The accomplices took out of circulation more than 160 million rubles received as an advance and spent them on purposes unrelated to the construction of medical centers.

Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.