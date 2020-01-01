“Operatives of the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department, together with colleagues from the South-Eastern Administrative District of Moscow, detained suspects of a theft from a pensioner.

An 87-year-old resident of the capital contacted the police. She said that when she had been going out of a polyclinic, she met an unknown woman who had convinced the victim that her illnesses were related to the induced spell.

The elderly woman brought the stranger to her apartment and agreed to go through a supposedly magical rite. To do that, it was necessary to collect all the money and jewelry available at home, wrap them in a handkerchief, put them under a pillow and go outside for half an hour. Taking advantage of the moment, the offender stole the bundle and together with the mistress left the apartment. When back home, the pensioner discovered the loss. The damage exceeded two million rubles.

As a result of operational search activities, the police detained the suspect, her 34-year-old son and their mutual acquaintance in the city of Lubertsy the next day. During the search of the defendants' residence, the stolen valuables were seized.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Ryazansky District of the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code. Previously, the woman had been convicted for a similar crime and had spent two and a half years in prison. There are grounds to believe that the suspect could be involved in similar unlawful acts committed in Moscow and the Moscow Region. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.