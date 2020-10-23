Today, the MIA of Russia Academy of Management in the mode of video conferencing held the International Forum “Strategic Development of the Russian MIA: Status, Trends, Prospects” dedicated to discussing effective approaches and mechanisms to counter crime, threats to public security on the basis on artificial intelligence technologies.

Deputy Chief of the MIA of Russia Academy of Management, Police Colonel Nikolay Pavlichenko, Chief of the Academy of the MIA of the Republic of Tajikistan, Police Major-General Faizali Sharifzoda, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Sberbank Stanislav Kuznetsov, Chief of the Legal Informatics Department of the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Dmitry Lakhtikov, as well as the Director General of the Group-IB Company Ilya Sachkov welcomed the event participants.

The forum was attended by more than 750 people – employees of the central office of the Russian MIA, leading experts in the field of scientific and technical development of the Russian MIA, adjuncts and listeners of the Academy of Management and other educational organizations, as well as representatives of public associations in various areas of scientific research.

The speakers discussed the implementation mechanisms and the main areas of practical use of artificial intelligence in the operational and service activities of the Russian MIA units. Aspects of the use of artificial intelligence technologies in the detection, solving and prevention of crimes, as well as prediction of crime processes based on data processing, were highlighted. Strategies for cooperation between the police and society, the development of the Russian MIA system in the context of the digitalization of current crime and topical issues of fire and physical training in the internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation were considered.