Today, for public discussion on the Federal portal of draft regulations (http://regulation.gov.ru/) of the Russian Interior Ministry posted a draft resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation “On the approval of the Rules for determination, adjustment and redistribution of quota for issuance to foreign citizens and stateless persons of temporary permits for residence in the Russian Federation among the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, the establishment and use of its reserve, the Procedure for allocation of quotas for the issuance to foreign citizens and stateless persons of permits for temporary residence generated in the constituent entities of the Russian Federation” (hereinafter – draft resolution).

In accordance with the Federal Law of July 25, 2002, No. 115-FZ “On the legal situation of foreign nationals in the Russian Federation” (the federal law No. 115-FZ) a temporary residence permit is granted to a foreign national within the quota for issuing temporary residence permits (hereinafter – the quota).

The quota is approved annually by a Resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation for each constituent entity of the Russian Federation and for the Russian Federation as a whole on the basis of proposals of the executive authorities of constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

From January 15, 2021, amendments to Article 6 of the Federal Law No. 115-Fz come into force, under which the Government of the Russian Federation is given the power to approve the rules for the determination, adjustment and redistribution of quota for issuance to foreign citizens and stateless persons of temporary permits for residence in the Russian Federation among the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, the establishment and use of its reserve, the Procedure for allocation of quotas for the issuance to foreign citizens and stateless persons of permits for temporary residence generated in the constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

In order to implement these changes, a draft resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation “On the approval of the Rules for determination, adjustment and redistribution of quota for issuance to foreign citizens and stateless persons of temporary permits for residence in the Russian Federation among the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, the establishment and use of its reserve, the Procedure for allocation of quotas for the issuance to foreign citizens and stateless persons of permits for temporary residence generated in the constituent entities of the Russian Federation (hereinafter – draft resolution) has been developed.

The draft resolution provides for the approval of the procedure for distribution of the quota for the issuance of temporary residence permits to foreign nationals in the Russian Federation by commissions formed for this purpose by the territorial bodies of the Russian MIA with the participation of security authorities and interested regional authorities.

The quota allocation procedure also establishes the evaluation criteria that will guide the commission in considering the allocation of a quota to a foreign national.

These changes are aimed at issuing temporary residence permits in the Russian Federation within the quota to foreign nationals who are most socially adapted to the conditions of a particular region and intend to continue the integration and to remain subsequently for permanent residence in the relevant constituent entity of the Russian Federation.