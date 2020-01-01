“The Irkutsk District Court has convicted the leader and seven members of a criminal community, who were found guilty of a series of grave and especially grave crimes in the sphere of illegal logging in the Angara area.

As previously reported, the illegal activities of the offenders were stopped in 2015. As a result of operative-search activities the Police detained 30 suspects. And last year, 22 active members of the group were sentenced to imprisonment for terms from 2.5 to 5.5 years.

The community was one of the largest groups of “black” loggers in the region for the last 20 years. The criminal organization consisted of a control unit, a security team, and four separate structures directly responsible for illegal timber harvesting.

The investigation found that the total damage to forests and natural objects in them amounted to almost 18 million rubles. At the same time, half of the net profit remained with the community leader. On average, he received 300,000 rubles a month. For comparison, a brigade of illegal lumberjacks received 6 thousand rubles for one timber truck. The senior foreman earned from 35 to 50 thousand rubles a month.

The materials of the criminal case made 300 volumes. Investigators of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region conducted 56 inspections with visits to remote woodlands, interrogated more than 200 witnesses and provided 42 complex forensic examinations.

A particular difficulty in investigating the criminal case was the active opposition of a large part of the community. The defendants, who cooperated with law enforcement agencies, were under constant pressure from former accomplices. State protection measures were used to ensure their safety.

The court sentenced the organizer of the criminal community to 13 years in prison with serving the sentence in a maximum security colony, as well as to a fine of 500,000 rubles. The rest of the participants were sentenced to three to seven years in prison,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.

The verdict did not come into effect.