“The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, signed an order to award the cadet of the 891st training platoon of the Ryazan branch of the MIA of Russia Moscow University named after V.Y. Kikot, Private of the Police Aleksandr Troitsky with the Departmental Medal “For Valor in Service”. Being a witness to a crime, the young policeman immediately assessed the situation and detained the murder suspect,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

In the evening, when going down the Gagarin Street in Ryazan, Aleksandr saw an unknown man lying motionless on the pavement. The cadet called the police, medics and tried to help the victim, but the stab wound turned to be fatal. The suspect in the crime tried to escape, but the policeman chased and detained him.

“Today, the Chief of the Moscow University of the Russian MIA, Lieutenant General Igor Kalinichenko, handed to the Private of the Police Aleksandr Troitsky the high award, thanked the cadet for his decisive act, wished success in his studies and further service,” Irina Volk added.