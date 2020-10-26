“Criminal investigation officers of the Sochi Linear Administration on Transport of the MIA of Russia Administration on Transport for the Southern Federal District in cooperation with the Rosgvardia detained a suspect in an attempted sale of drugs on a particularly large scale.

According to investigators, the offender bought wholesale batches of drugs for further sale. At his home in the Khostinsky District of Sochi, the police found eight bundles and five containers with beige crystalline substance. According to the expert opinion the seized substance is a narcotic drug – heroin, weighing in total 9.5 kilograms.

The investigator of the Sochi Linear Administration on Transport of the MIA of Russia initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

During the searches, scales, packaging material, drug packing equipment and money of evidentiary importance to the criminal case were also seized from the detainee. In addition, about one and a half kilograms of substances of plant and synthetic origin have been sent for examination.

The court chose in respect of the suspect a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.