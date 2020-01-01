Criminal Investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tyumen Region in the course of a complex of operational and search activities detained a man suspected of an attempted theft of money from an ATM.

The police duty-unit received a report from a touch trigger of an ATM installed in the building of a financial organization on the Gazovikov street of the regional center. An investigative team immediately arrived to the scene. During the crime solving, criminal investigation officers carried out an extensive set of measures, in particular: studied the CCTV footage, interviewed witnesses, seized evidence from the crime scene and analyzed possible routes the offenders used to leave the scene.

Criminal investigation officers of the regional GA have identified the person involved in this crime. That was a 23-year-old resident of Onokhino village of the Tyumensky District.

According to investigators, the young man planned his actions in advance. Choosing this office of the financial organization, he watched it for a while. Then, at about four o'clock in the morning, he drove up to the office in his car. Wearing a mask and gloves, he pumped gas into the ATM, then tried to crack-open it. After a failed attempt of the ATM cracking, the young man fled in a car, which he then left on the side of a road in the Tyumensky District.

During the search of the suspect's place of residence, in the presence of witnesses, law enforcement officers found and seized physical evidence of the offender’s illegal activity, including license plates of another car, which the offender changed after leaving the crime scene.

In the police division, the man confessed to the crime and said that after committing it he fled, as the alarm worked and he was afraid of being detained. The suspect has been detained pursuant to Article 91 of the Russian Federation Criminal Procedure Code. The Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Tyumen instituted a criminal case on the grounds of the crime, provided for by part 3 of Article 30, part 4 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code “Theft”. The investigation is ongoing.