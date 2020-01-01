GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory supervised the investigation by the investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Labinsky District of the criminal case instituted against a 36-year old and a 40-year old residents of the Krasnodar Territory on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, the defendants, one of whom was an official of an agricultural machinery factory, together with his relative through third parties entered into a contract for storage of three harrow disk units intended for further sale. Having acquired the possibility to dispose of the transferred property, the men, violating the terms of the contract, without informing the owner, handed over the equipment to one of the enterprises of the Krasnoarmeysky District and disposed of the stolen property at their discretion. The total material damage exceeded 2 million 300 thousand rubles.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct was chosen for the offenders.

The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Labinsky District collected sufficient evidence, in connection with which the criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor was sent to Court for consideration on the merits. Sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years.