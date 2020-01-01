The man paid for fake money for purchases made on ads on the Internet. At present, it has been established that the detainee is involved in 5 cases of acquisitions, as a result of which he has sold fake banknotes in the territory of Nizhny Novgorod and Dzerzhinsk of the Nizhny Novgorod Region for a total of 95,000 rubles.

A 23-year-old man contacted the police department No. 7 of the Russian Interior Ministry's Nizhny Novgorod office, and reported the sale of a mobile phone worth 60,000 rubles to an unknown man. Subsequently, the claimant was unable to deposit to his card the money received from the buyer through an ATM because of the receiver’s refusal to accept the banknotes. Then the resident of Nizhny Novgorod suggested that the money had signs of counterfeit.

The man applied to the police. Suspicious banknotes were sent for a study. Police forensic experts confirmed the suspicions of the resident of Nizhny Novgorod. It turned out that the money was not made by the Gosznak.

A criminal investigation into this fact was instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 1 of Article 186 of the RF Criminal Code.

During the operational-search activities and investigative actions the police identified and detained the suspects in committing the offense. He turned out to be a 32-year-old resident of Nizhny Novgorod, who bought counterfeit money through the Internet.

The investigation established that the suspect was involved in a series of similar crimes. The man paid with false bills for the purchase of another mobile phone, a knitted female cardigan, as well as for the courier delivery of food to the house. The total damage from his activities exceeded 95,000 rubles.

The sanctions of the incriminated article presume a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 8 years.