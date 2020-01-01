“The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Presnensky District of the city of Moscow have instituted a criminal case against a young man suspected of inflicting beatings.

On October 19, the police received a statement from a 21-year-old resident of the capital that she had been injured by her acquaintance, who was positioning himself as a video blogger.

The check found that the complainant was in the premises of one of the buildings on the Presnenskaya Embankment, from which the broadcast on a popular video hosting on the Internet was organized. During the live broadcast, the young man, sitting at a table in front of the video camera, grabbed the girl by the neck and hit her face on the table several times. According to the medical report, the victim suffered injuries in the form of a closed head injury, concussion and bruises.

Officers of the police precinct service identified the suspect and took him to the territorial police division. It turned out to be a 21-year-old visitor, temporarily living in the capital.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Presnensky District has instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 116 “Beating” of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The court chose in respect of the defendant a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.