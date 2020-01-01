“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA General Administration for the Rostov Region suppressed the activities of an organized group, whose members were suspected of fraud in the sale of cars.

It was preliminarily established that the offenders posted information about the sale of cars at prices well below the market average on the sites and in the advertising brochures of two car dealerships in Rostov-on-Don. Managers offered buyers to buy cars on favorable terms. Customers were given an opportunity to get a low interest loan for the purchase and hand over their old car to as part of the payment for the new one.

However, when documenting the deal, employees of car dealerships, taking advantage of the credulity of citizens, indicated in credit contracts the interest rate, three times higher than the previously announced one. And when the customers refused to sign the documents, they demanded to reimburse the dealership a forfeiture of 20% of the vehicle cost.

Subsequently, the victims received vehicles, the equipment of which did not correspond to the stated one. In case of buyers’ dissatisfaction, the offenders claimed that it was the exact model for which the buyers had given their consent by signing the contract.

According to preliminary data, more than 30 residents of the region suffered from the actions of the offenders.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Rostov-on-Don initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As a result of the operational-search activities, one of the alleged members of the group was detained. The house arrest was selected as the preventive measure for him.

Currently, operational-search measures are being taken aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities and detaining the accomplices,” said the spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.