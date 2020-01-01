“Accompanied by officers of the MIA of Russia NCB of Interpol and the Russian FPS, two defendants, who had been announced wanted by Interpol, were delivered to Moscow from Barcelona.

Among them is Vladimir Drokin, an Omsk businessman wanted since 2011. According to the investigation, between 2005 and 2009, for the construction of apartment buildings, he attracted money of citizens and legal entities in the amount of more than 600 million rubles, which he later stole and spent.

In 2010, a criminal case was instituted against Drokin on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In addition, over the next two years, he became a defendant in three criminal cases for other economic crimes.

The other extradited Russian is Alexei Lagunin, wanted on charges of fraud and failure to perform the duties of a tax agent. The Yaroslavl construction company headed by him appropriated the money of more than 150 shareholders who did not receive the promised housing. Lagunin is also charged with tax evasion to a total of more than 15 million rubles.

Today, the defendants hiding from criminal prosecution were handed over to representatives of Russian law enforcement agencies,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.