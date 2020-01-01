A 34-year-old bank specialist, suspected of committing fraud, was detained in the course of operational activities by officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orenburg Region supported SWOT fighters of the Rosgvardia Department for the Orenburg Region.

The police found that the suspect in Orenburg had misled the 35-year-old financial director of a commercial enterprise with the aim of embezzling money. The suspect said that he had monitored the financial operations of the commercial enterprise and found irregularities that would result in the need to block the money in the accounts. For skipping the implementation of measures to block non-cash money in the existing accounts of the enterprise, the offender demanded to hand over to him 500,000 rubles, which the victim did.

The transfer of funds to the suspect was documented by the police after which he was detained.

The Investigator of the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orenburg Region initiated a criminal case on the offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 30, part 3 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code “Attempted fraud”. This article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to six years.

At the moment the suspect was detained pursuant to Article 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation. A petition has been sent to the court for the election of a preventive measure against him in the form of remand in custody.