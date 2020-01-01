The investigative unit of the Investigative Administration of the Internal Affairs Administration for the city of Astrakhan completed the investigation of a criminal case against a 49-year-old man and his 45-year old wife accused of committing a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The investigation found that they, being individual entrepreneurs engaged in the construction of apartment buildings, by deception and abuse of trust stole 1.4 million rubles from one of the clients. This amount was contributed by her as a prepayment for the apartment, but because of the protracted work on utilities she decided to give up the housing project and asked to return the money.

The suspects refused, and then resold the victim's apartment to another buyer without terminating the contract with her. They spent the money for personal needs.

A criminal case has been sent to the prosecutor's office for approval of the indictment.