The duty-unit of the Kotelnikovsky police division of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Luberetskoye” received a statement from a 25-year-old student that two suitcases with his belongings had been stolen from him at a bus station. The total amount of the damage exceeded 1 million rubles.

On this fact criminal investigator of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration initiated a criminal case on grounds of a crime under Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code (“Theft”).

It was established that two offenders, while at a bus station in the Urban District of Kotelniki, noticed unattended luggage. After getting sure that no one claims it, they decided to steal the luggage.

After examining the CCTV footage, the precinct police officer within 24 hours identified and detained two previously convicted men suspected of the unlawful act. They turned to be a 39-year-old native of Samara Region and a 46-year-old resident of the Moscow Region. During the examination of the scene of the incident in the bus station, the police found and seized the stolen property, which was returned to the victim.

Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the offenders.