With a number of countries of the world closing their borders in connection with the implementation of measures to counter the spread of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Russia in the Volgograd, Novosibirsk, Astrakhan regions and the Republic of Dagestan, there is a concentration of foreign nationals who wish to return to their homeland, but do not have such an opportunity.

We are informing that in accordance with the decisions of the operational headquarters for the prevention of importation and spread of new coronavirus infection in the territory of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, in cooperation with the federal authorities concerned, is working with foreign partners to organize the transportation of this category of foreigners from the territory of Russia.

The return of foreign nationals to their countries of origin is mainly carried out by rail and air transport.

Taking into account the current situation, the start of the autumn-winter season, as well as to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus infection, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation recommends foreign citizens to arrive at the boarding sites on the day of the departure, in accordance with the purchased travel documents.

Currently, the transportation by rail is organized from Volzhsky (Volgograd Region) and Novosibirsk (Novosibirsk Region), airflights - from Moscow, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Surgut, Vladivostok, Ufa, Irkutsk, Krasnodar, Rostov-on-Don and Krasnoyarsk. For more information on departure dates, flight numbers and ticket availability, please visit the Russian Railways website (https://www.rzd.ru), the embassies of the states of nationality, as well as representatives of the national diaspora.

We draw your attention to the temporary closure of the pedestrian crossing point on the Russian-Azerbaijan border in the Republic of Dagestan. Due to the uncertainty of the timing of its opening, it is necessary to refrain from traveling to the region with the aim of returning to the Republic of Azerbaijan.