“Today, accompanied by officers of the MIA of Russia NCB of Interpol and the Russian FPS Marat Romanov will be delivered to Moscow.

Acting as part of an organized group, between June 2012 and August 2014, he carried out banking operations without a special permit. His revenue from cash services rendered to individuals and legal entities amounted to at least 1.5 billion rubles.

In 2016, Marat Romanov was found guilty by the Zamoskvoretsky District Court and was sentenced to four years in prison with a fine of 700,000 rubles.

However, he escaped from justice, was put on the international wanted list, and only recently was detained in Serbia. The extradition took place,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.