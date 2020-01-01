“The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the City of Moscow completed the investigation of a criminal case of theft of funds of insurance companies.

It was preliminarily established that members of the organized group got access to archival information concerning the registration of insurance cases in traffic accidents occurred in the various constituent entities of Russia The offenders produced false expert opinions, payment documents, contracts, as well as pre-trial claims and claims, which were subsequently filed with insurance firms and courts. The claims and lawsuits they initiated were fully or partially satisfied.

The investigation suggests that the defendants are involved in more than 140 cases of the illegal activity. The amount of damage caused by the accomplices exceeded 7 million rubles.

The Investigation unit of the IA Administration for the South-Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on grounds of a crime stipulated by Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Six citizens aged between 23 and 47 faced the charges and the court chose for them a restrictive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.

The criminal case has been submitted to the Meschansky District Court of the city of Moscow for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.