“Operatives of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Omsk Region detained two suspects in a series of frauds against elderly citizens.

Between June and September, the police received several statements from pensioners. The applicants reported that they had become victims of fraudsters who presented themselves as employees of the Pension Fund.

Police found that the attackers acted audaciously and assertively. Seeing an elderly man in the street, they approached him and informed him about a social payment. Then, entering the pensioner’s apartment together with him, they told about the supposedly upcoming monetary reform and persistently offered to record the numbers of banknotes kept at home, in order to protect them from depreciation. In fact, they cheated people and stole genuine banknotes, leaving souvenir-notes instead. According to preliminary estimates, the total damage suffered by the citizens exceeded three million rubles.

As a result of operational search measures, on suspicion of committing those illegal acts, the police detained a young man and a 60-year-old woman who had come to the city of Omsk from the Kirov Region. During a personal search, the money allegedly stolen from one of the victims was seized from them. During the search of the apartment rented by the accomplices the police found forged identity cards of pension fund employees and wads of notes, externally similar to banknotes.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Article 158 and Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

There is reason to believe that the detainees may be involved in other similar offenses. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.