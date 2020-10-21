In relation to the suspect, The MIA of Russia unit for investigation of organized criminal activity “Yakutskoye” completed the investigation of a criminal case against a citizen of the Republic of India, accused of committing a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

The preliminary investigation found that the defendant, in March this year, working in a private company as a cutter of diamonds and brilliants at the suggestion of his acquaintance, stole two diamonds weighing 1.01 carats and 1.00 carat, replacing them with stones of lower quality, illegally brought from abroad. The stolen gems were handed over by the offender to his accomplice for storage and possible sale.

The total damage caused to the limited liability company amounted to about 1.5 million rubles.

As a result of operational and investigative measures, officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA for the Republic identified the suspect who confessed to the crime.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.