GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory supervised the investigation by the investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Novorossiysk against a 36-year-old resident of the Primorsko-Akhtarsky District on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal manufacture, sale or transfer of narcotics, psychotropic substances or their analogues, as well as the illegal sale or transfer of plants containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, or parts thereof, containing narcotics or psychotropic substances”.
According to the investigation, the defendant acquired about 3 kilograms of mephedrone for further sale through caches arranged in the city.
For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the man.
Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. The sanctions of the articles provide for a maximum penalty of up to life imprisonment.
