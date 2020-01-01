The Myskovsky City Court handed down a verdict in a criminal case brought against a former customer service manager of an on-line store. She was charged with committing a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 160 of the Russian Criminal Code “Misappropriation or Embezzlement”.

The investigation found that in March of this year, the defendant, using fictitious customer data, carried out ordering of jewelry, which were then handed over to pawnshops. Thus, during one week she stole more than 40 items of gold - earrings, rings, bracelets, pendants and chains worth in total more than 550,000 rubles.

The illegal activities of the ex-manager were stopped by the police after they were approached by a representative of the trade organization who reported that there was no receipt of money for the supplied large batch of gold jewelry. The detainee became a defendant in a criminal case. Most of the jewelry she had appropriated was seized by the police and returned to the rightful owner.

The materials collected by the investigation were considered in court, which found the resident of Myskov guilty of the alleged crime and sentenced her to two years' imprisonment (suspended) with a probation period of 2 years. Also, the court satisfied partially the civil claims of the victim. More than 50,000 rubles were recovered from the defendant as compensation for the damage caused.