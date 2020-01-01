A local resident applied to the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orekhovo-Zuevsky Urban District, stating that a car parked near one of the houses in the Urban District of Likino-Dulevo had been stolen from him.

As a result of operational search measures, criminal investigation officers identified and detained two previously convicted men, aged 47 and 48, suspected of committing the illegal act.

During the search of the temporary residence of the offenders, the police found and seized polymer bags containing a light-colored substance and canisters containing about 900 liters of precursors, as well as an earlier stolen vehicle, which was returned to the owner.

According to the results of a chemical study, it was found that the seized substance was a narcotic - mephedrone with a total weight of about 6 grams.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Regional Administration initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 158, Article 30 and Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Placement to custody was selected by the Orekhovo-Zuevsky City Court as the preventive measure for the suspects.