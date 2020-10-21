“A cadet of the 891st training platoon of the Ryazan branch of the MIA of Russia Moscow University named after V.Y. Kikot, Private of the Police Aleksandr Troitsky, passing in the evening the Gagarin Street, witnessed a conflict between two unknown men. Next to them, the cadet saw another man lying on the pavement.

Alexander immediately called the police and medics, tried to provide first aid to the victim, but he showed no signs of life. It turned out that one of the participants of the fight had inflicted a fatal stab wound to another. The crime suspect tried to flee the scene. However, instantly assessing the situation, the cadet caught up with the man and detained him. Aleksandr Troitsky held the offender until the arrival of the investigative team, despite his repeated attempts to get free and escape.

A criminal case has been instituted against the suspect on the grounds of a crime under Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Currently, the leadership of the MIA of Russia Moscow University named after V.Y. Kikot is considering the issue of encouraging the cadet,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.